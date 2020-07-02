805 Green Ridge Drive

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Affordable Single-Family Home in Arlington TX. - Property Id: 142597



Nice 3 BR/2 Baths, 2 Livings, 2 car garage Two story home in quite neighborhood with master-suit downstairs away from kids and a living upstairs for kiddo's. New AC unit recently installed. New fence coming soon. It's near Texas Rangers Globe Park, Dallas Cowboys ATT Stadium, Six Flags, many Malls for shopping, entertainment in a good school district. Professionally cleaned and ready to rent.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142597p

Property Id 142597



(RLNE5071444)