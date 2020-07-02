All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

805 Green Ridge Drive

805 Greenridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

805 Greenridge Dr, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Affordable Single-Family Home in Arlington TX. - Property Id: 142597

Nice 3 BR/2 Baths, 2 Livings, 2 car garage Two story home in quite neighborhood with master-suit downstairs away from kids and a living upstairs for kiddo's. New AC unit recently installed. New fence coming soon. It's near Texas Rangers Globe Park, Dallas Cowboys ATT Stadium, Six Flags, many Malls for shopping, entertainment in a good school district. Professionally cleaned and ready to rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142597p
Property Id 142597

(RLNE5071444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Green Ridge Drive have any available units?
805 Green Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Green Ridge Drive have?
Some of 805 Green Ridge Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Green Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
805 Green Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Green Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Green Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 805 Green Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 805 Green Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 805 Green Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Green Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Green Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 805 Green Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 805 Green Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 805 Green Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Green Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Green Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

