Last updated June 17 2019 at 5:58 AM

804 Havenbrook Drive

804 Havenbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

804 Havenbrook Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A very nice newly remodeled (Mar-2018) home in S. Arlington with Mansfield ISD! Finished out driveway and garage flooring with stone entryway to the front door! Fresh full interior paint. Mar-2018 laminate wood floors in Living and in all 3 Bedrooms as well. Ceramic Tile floors in all wet areas. Large Living with fireplace. Guest bath tub~shower has a nice tiled surround. High ceilings, bay window out kitchen, ceiling fans in all rooms. Master bath has dual sinks and big walk-in closet. Backyard is great with 2 covered patios (rear and side) and a large storage shed as well. HVAC system was updated in 2016. Ready for immediate move in with MISD!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Havenbrook Drive have any available units?
804 Havenbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Havenbrook Drive have?
Some of 804 Havenbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Havenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 Havenbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Havenbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 804 Havenbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 804 Havenbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 804 Havenbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 804 Havenbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Havenbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Havenbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 804 Havenbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 Havenbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 Havenbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Havenbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Havenbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

