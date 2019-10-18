All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 7 2019 at 7:05 AM

8033 Mc Murtry Dr

8033 McMurtry Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8033 McMurtry Dr, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a lovely 3 bedroom ,2 bath house with modern finishing in a very beautiful neighborhood. this house sits on a 2,042 square ft and is spacious and perfect for a family. the bath is equipped with dual sinks and separate shower. this home is move in ready. all we require is a clean, responsible and law abiding person.

House address: 8033 McMurtry Drive Arlington, TX 76002

Number of Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Rent: $1,150/mo.

Are you looking for a home that is move-in ready. Well look no further! Call today for showing info please leave a voice mail if I am not reachable,you can also reach me on my self phone,(231)680-0566 and I will be happy to return your call. don't miss out !!!.

NOTE: I DO NOT TAKE SECTION 8, VOUCHERS OR HOUSING....PLEASE TEXT ME WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS TO GET A FAST RESPONSE FROM ME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8033 Mc Murtry Dr have any available units?
8033 Mc Murtry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 8033 Mc Murtry Dr have?
Some of 8033 Mc Murtry Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8033 Mc Murtry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8033 Mc Murtry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8033 Mc Murtry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8033 Mc Murtry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8033 Mc Murtry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8033 Mc Murtry Dr offers parking.
Does 8033 Mc Murtry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8033 Mc Murtry Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8033 Mc Murtry Dr have a pool?
No, 8033 Mc Murtry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8033 Mc Murtry Dr have accessible units?
No, 8033 Mc Murtry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8033 Mc Murtry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8033 Mc Murtry Dr has units with dishwashers.

