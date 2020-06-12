8020 Stowe Springs Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Beautiful Home in Mansfield ISD - Single story home with updated paint, carpet and ceramic tile. Formal living in front of the home and den with fireplace in the back. Eat in kitchen. Kitchen is spacious with many cabinets and counter space. The home has a covered patio which is necessary with Texas weather. Sprinklers, garage opener and fenced yard. No pets. TAR app. App fee is $45 per person. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. Tenant moving in one week so shown by appt.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2569399)