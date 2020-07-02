All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 14 2019 at 3:36 AM

800 Web Street

800 Web Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 Web Street, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North

Amenities

patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
FOR RENT!!! This cozy home is ready for immediate move in! The home itself is a two bedroom one bath with neutral paint and hardwoods in the main living areas! Outside in the expansive back yard is a secondary building with an additional full bath! Use this as a second living area, guest area, or roll up the door and host your friends with some outside entertainment! This is an amazing opportunity for a great house, cool entertainment area, extra large backyard, and only three blocks from AT & T Stadium. Don’t miss out on a great home as this one will move quickly!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Web Street have any available units?
800 Web Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 800 Web Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 Web Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Web Street pet-friendly?
No, 800 Web Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 800 Web Street offer parking?
No, 800 Web Street does not offer parking.
Does 800 Web Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Web Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Web Street have a pool?
No, 800 Web Street does not have a pool.
Does 800 Web Street have accessible units?
No, 800 Web Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Web Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Web Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Web Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Web Street does not have units with air conditioning.

