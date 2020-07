Amenities

Home features an open concept floor plan with lots of natural light throughout. Home offers spacious living areas and kitchen is open to family room. It includes newly installed beautiful wood-look tile and all bedrooms have updated laminate flooring. Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Kitchen has gas stove and home has a new HVAC unit. Located near shops and restaurants, and school is in Mansfield ISD. Won't last long