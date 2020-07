Amenities

dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Available for Immediate Move in! MOVE IN SPECIAL!! Sign lease by March 31, 2020 and move in by April 7, 2020 and receive HALF off ONE MONTHS RENT!! You will receive HALF OFF one month's rent!! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with garmeroom. All bedroom located on 2nd floor. Open kitchen looking into family room with fireplace. Large formal living and dining room. Available for immediate move in!