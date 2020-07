Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice well establish neighborhood, central to all your needs, and walking distance to several schools. Great floor plan with all the needed areas. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided. Big living area and big dining room, pergo style laminate flooring in the main areas. Carpet in bedrooms only. Big back yard. We are pet friendly but are looking for non-smokers only. Tar paperwork and tenant selection criteria in Documents. We do all the paperwork after that.