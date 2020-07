Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Beautiful 2 story home. Master bedroom downstairs, 2nd living area, 3 bedrooms and study upstairs. Large backyard. Great for children and pets. Has building in the back yard that can be used for storage or a playhouse for children. Freshly painted. Does not include refrigerator or washer and dryer. Pets accepted with Owner approval. Great home. MUST SEE!!!! $50 application anyone over 18 years old. Leasing Guidelines in documents.