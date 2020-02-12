7206 Lake Hawkins Drive

Amenities

Three Bedroom, two bath home in Lake Port Meadows Addition in South Arlington. Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer provided. Fenced in backyard. Outside Security Cameras and Screen in Master Bedroom provided. Garden Tub, Linen Closet and walk-in closet in Master Bedroom. Mansfield ISD, Gideon Elementary, Wester Middle School and Mansfield High School.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1130242?source=marketing



Administrative Fee: $125

Security Deposit: $1395



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.