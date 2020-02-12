All apartments in Arlington
7206 Lake Hawkins Drive
7206 Lake Hawkins Drive

7206 Lake Hawkins Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7206 Lake Hawkins Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Lake Port Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three Bedroom, two bath home in Lake Port Meadows Addition in South Arlington. Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer provided. Fenced in backyard. Outside Security Cameras and Screen in Master Bedroom provided. Garden Tub, Linen Closet and walk-in closet in Master Bedroom. Mansfield ISD, Gideon Elementary, Wester Middle School and Mansfield High School.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1130242?source=marketing

Administrative Fee: $125
Security Deposit: $1395

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7206 Lake Hawkins Drive have any available units?
7206 Lake Hawkins Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7206 Lake Hawkins Drive have?
Some of 7206 Lake Hawkins Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7206 Lake Hawkins Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7206 Lake Hawkins Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7206 Lake Hawkins Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7206 Lake Hawkins Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7206 Lake Hawkins Drive offer parking?
No, 7206 Lake Hawkins Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7206 Lake Hawkins Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7206 Lake Hawkins Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7206 Lake Hawkins Drive have a pool?
No, 7206 Lake Hawkins Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7206 Lake Hawkins Drive have accessible units?
No, 7206 Lake Hawkins Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7206 Lake Hawkins Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7206 Lake Hawkins Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

