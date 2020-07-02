All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

719 Cornfield Drive

719 Cornfield Dr · No Longer Available
Location

719 Cornfield Dr, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

This home features an open floorplan, lovely laminate flooring, and carpet for added comfort. Complete with kitchen appliances and a fenced-in backyard. The interior features large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, built-in bookshelves in the main living area, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with a detached storage shed for your convenience and a beautiful lawn for spending sunny days outdoors.Enjoy living in a Smart Home, an additional monthly service that helps you to access your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Cornfield Drive have any available units?
719 Cornfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 Cornfield Drive have?
Some of 719 Cornfield Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Cornfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
719 Cornfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Cornfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 719 Cornfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 719 Cornfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 719 Cornfield Drive offers parking.
Does 719 Cornfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Cornfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Cornfield Drive have a pool?
No, 719 Cornfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 719 Cornfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 719 Cornfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Cornfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 Cornfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

