719 Cornfield Drive

Amenities
This home features an open floorplan, lovely laminate flooring, and carpet for added comfort. Complete with kitchen appliances and a fenced-in backyard. The interior features large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, built-in bookshelves in the main living area, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with a detached storage shed for your convenience and a beautiful lawn for spending sunny days outdoors.Enjoy living in a Smart Home, an additional monthly service that helps you to access your home.