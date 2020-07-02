719 Cornfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home features an open floorplan, lovely laminate flooring, and carpet for added comfort. Complete with kitchen appliances and a fenced-in backyard. The interior features large communal living rooms that are great for entertaining, a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, built-in bookshelves in the main living area, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with a detached storage shed for your convenience and a beautiful lawn for spending sunny days outdoors.Enjoy living in a Smart Home, an additional monthly service that helps you to access your home.