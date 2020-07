Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this easy to qualify like new property. This home is in a prime location and is ready for a new family.

Easy access to 360 or I-20 E and the Arlington area! This spacious home has three large bedrooms with an extra room that can be used as an office or study. Master bath has walk-in closet, double vanities, separate tub, and shower. Enjoy the huge back yard! This property is move in ready. Stainless Steel oven to be added prior to move in.