710 Millpond Drive

BEAUTIFUL well maintained 1 story home. Very spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, study, and formal dining room. Home features:

- Large eat-in kitchen

- Granite island, granite counter tops, and ceramic tile back splash with granite. -

- Roomy masters suite with separate vanities

- Tiled dual shower and walk-in closet.

- Huge backyard with covered patio and ceiling fan.

This community has quick access to shopping and major highways. Community pool, playground, walking and biking path, several ponds throughout the community for recreational fishing and feeding ducks.

Pets allowed upon owners approval.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.