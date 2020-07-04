All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
710 Millpond Drive
710 Millpond Drive

710 Millpond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

710 Millpond Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL well maintained 1 story home. Very spacious 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, study, and formal dining room. Home features:
- Large eat-in kitchen
- Granite island, granite counter tops, and ceramic tile back splash with granite. -
- Roomy masters suite with separate vanities
- Tiled dual shower and walk-in closet.
- Huge backyard with covered patio and ceiling fan.
This community has quick access to shopping and major highways. Community pool, playground, walking and biking path, several ponds throughout the community for recreational fishing and feeding ducks.
Pets allowed upon owners approval.
To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 Millpond Drive have any available units?
710 Millpond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 Millpond Drive have?
Some of 710 Millpond Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 Millpond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
710 Millpond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 Millpond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 Millpond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 710 Millpond Drive offer parking?
No, 710 Millpond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 710 Millpond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 Millpond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 Millpond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 710 Millpond Drive has a pool.
Does 710 Millpond Drive have accessible units?
No, 710 Millpond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 710 Millpond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 Millpond Drive has units with dishwashers.

