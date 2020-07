Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home Centrally located in the heart of Arlington! This wonderful home is close to great restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more! Large backyard offers plenty of space for the kids and family pets to run and play while you sit back and relax under the oversized covered patio. Location location location! This home is in close proximuto the Highway which allows for quick access to DFW area. Refrigerator, washer dryer included for no additional rent fee!