Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Just completed the fresh remodel with tons of updates. New flooring throughout, new appliances, update light fixtures & updated finish. Come check out the large living room with a cozy wood burning fireplace. The kitchen has a moveable island so you can expand the dining area into the kitchen for more space or just roll it over to the side and make it your bar when entertaining.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.