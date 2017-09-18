All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 703 Cooper Square Circle 213.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
703 Cooper Square Circle 213
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:20 PM

703 Cooper Square Circle 213

703 Cooper Square Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

703 Cooper Square Cir, Arlington, TX 76013
Heart of Arlington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
LEASE NOW - 1BD/1BA AVAILABLE!! - Property Id: 259807

Cooper Park provides spacious units that include wood style flooring, kitchens equipped with frost-free refrigerators, dishwashers, and garbage disposals, and plenty of walk-in closets. All apartments include a private patio or balcony, perfect for entertaining or enjoying a relaxing evening after a day at work. This pet-friendly complex has a dog park and have added conveniences of in unit washer/dryer connections & a laundry facility onsite, as well as provides with 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Cooper Park Apartments is located near The Parks Mall, lots of restaurants, entertainment, and fitness centers. This complex is truly a paradise for people who love to shop, eat out, and socialize.
RENTAL FEATURES:
- Experience our NEW renovations!!
- Brushed Nickel Hardware
- Wood Style Flooring
- Balconies & Patios
- Ceiling Fans
- Back-splash
- Large Walk-in Closets
- Cable Ready Units

Contact our Friendly Staff for a Tour TODAY!!! - 817-274-6060
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259807
Property Id 259807

(RLNE5696005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Cooper Square Circle 213 have any available units?
703 Cooper Square Circle 213 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 703 Cooper Square Circle 213 have?
Some of 703 Cooper Square Circle 213's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Cooper Square Circle 213 currently offering any rent specials?
703 Cooper Square Circle 213 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Cooper Square Circle 213 pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Cooper Square Circle 213 is pet friendly.
Does 703 Cooper Square Circle 213 offer parking?
No, 703 Cooper Square Circle 213 does not offer parking.
Does 703 Cooper Square Circle 213 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Cooper Square Circle 213 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Cooper Square Circle 213 have a pool?
No, 703 Cooper Square Circle 213 does not have a pool.
Does 703 Cooper Square Circle 213 have accessible units?
No, 703 Cooper Square Circle 213 does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Cooper Square Circle 213 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Cooper Square Circle 213 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center