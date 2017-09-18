703 Cooper Square Circle 213

Amenities
LEASE NOW - 1BD/1BA AVAILABLE!! - Property Id: 259807
Cooper Park provides spacious units that include wood style flooring, kitchens equipped with frost-free refrigerators, dishwashers, and garbage disposals, and plenty of walk-in closets. All apartments include a private patio or balcony, perfect for entertaining or enjoying a relaxing evening after a day at work. This pet-friendly complex has a dog park and have added conveniences of in unit washer/dryer connections & a laundry facility onsite, as well as provides with 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Cooper Park Apartments is located near The Parks Mall, lots of restaurants, entertainment, and fitness centers. This complex is truly a paradise for people who love to shop, eat out, and socialize.
RENTAL FEATURES:
- Experience our NEW renovations!!
- Brushed Nickel Hardware
- Wood Style Flooring
- Balconies & Patios
- Ceiling Fans
- Back-splash
- Large Walk-in Closets
- Cable Ready Units
Contact our Friendly Staff for a Tour TODAY!!! - 817-274-6060
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259807
Property Id 259807
(RLNE5696005)