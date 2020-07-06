7009 Oconnor Street

Amenities

Open house on this Sunday 9-29 2pm - 3 pm



Huge home in a wonderful South Arlington neighborhood & Mansfield ISD. Three living areas , four bedrooms and Converted Garage means space for everyone. Formal living as you enter separated from formal dining area, with plenty of storage. Kitchen, dining, and family room are all open in a great floor plan for entertaining. Huge kitchen has an island and breakfast bar plus breakfast area and walk-in pantry. Upstairs open living space could be used as office, exercise room, entertainment space. Living, Master and Three additional bedrooms & 2 bathrooms upstairs. Two Living, Dining, Laundry, kitchen, Half Bath downstairs. Covered porch in the backyard.