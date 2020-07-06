All apartments in Arlington
7009 Oconnor Street
Last updated September 28 2019 at 2:56 AM

7009 Oconnor Street

7009 O'connor Street · No Longer Available
Location

7009 O'connor Street, Arlington, TX 76002
Lake Port Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Open house on this Sunday 9-29 2pm - 3 pm

Huge home in a wonderful South Arlington neighborhood & Mansfield ISD. Three living areas , four bedrooms and Converted Garage means space for everyone. Formal living as you enter separated from formal dining area, with plenty of storage. Kitchen, dining, and family room are all open in a great floor plan for entertaining. Huge kitchen has an island and breakfast bar plus breakfast area and walk-in pantry. Upstairs open living space could be used as office, exercise room, entertainment space. Living, Master and Three additional bedrooms & 2 bathrooms upstairs. Two Living, Dining, Laundry, kitchen, Half Bath downstairs. Covered porch in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 Oconnor Street have any available units?
7009 Oconnor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7009 Oconnor Street have?
Some of 7009 Oconnor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 Oconnor Street currently offering any rent specials?
7009 Oconnor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 Oconnor Street pet-friendly?
No, 7009 Oconnor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7009 Oconnor Street offer parking?
Yes, 7009 Oconnor Street offers parking.
Does 7009 Oconnor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7009 Oconnor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 Oconnor Street have a pool?
No, 7009 Oconnor Street does not have a pool.
Does 7009 Oconnor Street have accessible units?
No, 7009 Oconnor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 Oconnor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7009 Oconnor Street has units with dishwashers.

