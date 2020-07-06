Welcome home to this move-in ready charmer in southwest Arlington close to Lake Arlington! The walls have a fresh coat of essential gray with white trim and newly installed laminate flooring. The decorative fireplace is set in the family room with tons of natural light. The home offers two dining areas and two living areas for the growing family. Kitchen has white cabinets and black appliances overlooking the backyard which has a huge covered patio to enjoy your spring evenings. The bedrooms are all reasonable sized with ceiling fans and great sized closets. The master is in the rear of the home for privacy and features new carpet for the new tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6804 Blackberry Drive have any available units?
6804 Blackberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6804 Blackberry Drive have?
Some of 6804 Blackberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 Blackberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6804 Blackberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.