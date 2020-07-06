All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:42 PM

6804 Blackberry Drive

6804 Blackberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6804 Blackberry Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Woodfield Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this move-in ready charmer in southwest Arlington close to Lake Arlington! The walls have a fresh coat of essential gray with white trim and newly installed laminate flooring. The decorative fireplace is set in the family room with tons of natural light. The home offers two dining areas and two living areas for the growing family. Kitchen has white cabinets and black appliances overlooking the backyard which has a huge covered patio to enjoy your spring evenings. The bedrooms are all reasonable sized with ceiling fans and great sized closets. The master is in the rear of the home for privacy and features new carpet for the new tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 Blackberry Drive have any available units?
6804 Blackberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6804 Blackberry Drive have?
Some of 6804 Blackberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 Blackberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6804 Blackberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 Blackberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6804 Blackberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6804 Blackberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6804 Blackberry Drive offers parking.
Does 6804 Blackberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6804 Blackberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 Blackberry Drive have a pool?
No, 6804 Blackberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6804 Blackberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 6804 Blackberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 Blackberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6804 Blackberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

