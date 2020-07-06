6804 Blackberry Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this move-in ready charmer in southwest Arlington close to Lake Arlington! The walls have a fresh coat of essential gray with white trim and newly installed laminate flooring. The decorative fireplace is set in the family room with tons of natural light. The home offers two dining areas and two living areas for the growing family. Kitchen has white cabinets and black appliances overlooking the backyard which has a huge covered patio to enjoy your spring evenings. The bedrooms are all reasonable sized with ceiling fans and great sized closets. The master is in the rear of the home for privacy and features new carpet for the new tenants.