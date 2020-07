Amenities

w/d hookup garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this lovely rental home in Arlington, TX! Electra Dr. falls within MANSFIELD ISD. The home has a nice size living room which opens up to a great kitchen with a breakfast nook. The backyard is more than enough space for your kids and pets to run around and great for entertainment. Minutes away from the Arlington Highlands and many shopping centers!



House is pet friendly

This property does not accept Housing Choice Vouchers



(RLNE4561181)