6501 Pilgrim Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Warm and inviting home ready for a new family. This great kitchen features bay windows with tons of daylight, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast bar allows you to be in your kitchen cooking with a view into the rest of the home. Cozy wood burning fireplace to hang your Christmas stockings on is the feature of the living room. Home sits on a larger size lot on a family friendly culdesac. Situated near Matlock & Cooper Streets & minutes from I-20. Great schools, close to shopping & highways.