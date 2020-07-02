All apartments in Arlington
6401 Redding Court
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:17 AM

6401 Redding Court

6401 Redding Court · No Longer Available
Location

6401 Redding Court, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RARE RENTAL , Custom accents through out , hard surfacing flooring ,recently replaced windows . Huge open patio, two separate garages and ample room for boat , RV, motorcycles and trailers. Master bedrooms has private entry into oversize patio, walk in shower for two, and custom shelve units. Walk in closets in bedroom 2 and 3. Custom built in entertainment center, and book case. Kitchen has skylight , stainless steel appliances and includes refrigerator .
Roomy utility room with pantry, corner lot in a dead in cul-de-sac. Not accepting pets or housing vouchers .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Redding Court have any available units?
6401 Redding Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6401 Redding Court have?
Some of 6401 Redding Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 Redding Court currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Redding Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Redding Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6401 Redding Court is pet friendly.
Does 6401 Redding Court offer parking?
Yes, 6401 Redding Court offers parking.
Does 6401 Redding Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6401 Redding Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Redding Court have a pool?
No, 6401 Redding Court does not have a pool.
Does 6401 Redding Court have accessible units?
No, 6401 Redding Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Redding Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 Redding Court has units with dishwashers.

