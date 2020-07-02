6401 Redding Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

RARE RENTAL , Custom accents through out , hard surfacing flooring ,recently replaced windows . Huge open patio, two separate garages and ample room for boat , RV, motorcycles and trailers. Master bedrooms has private entry into oversize patio, walk in shower for two, and custom shelve units. Walk in closets in bedroom 2 and 3. Custom built in entertainment center, and book case. Kitchen has skylight , stainless steel appliances and includes refrigerator .

Roomy utility room with pantry, corner lot in a dead in cul-de-sac. Not accepting pets or housing vouchers .