639 Overlook Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

2 bedroom 2 bath with new vinyl wood plank flooring and all new paint. Fantastic vaulted ceilings in the living area with new ceiling fans and lights. Both bathrooms recently upgraded. Kitchen has built in microwave above stove. Full size washer dryer connections in hall utility closet. House is total electric. Pet RESTRICTIONS please ask!