639 Overlook Court
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

639 Overlook Court

639 Overlook Ct · No Longer Available
Location

639 Overlook Ct, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath with new vinyl wood plank flooring and all new paint. Fantastic vaulted ceilings in the living area with new ceiling fans and lights. Both bathrooms recently upgraded. Kitchen has built in microwave above stove. Full size washer dryer connections in hall utility closet. House is total electric. Pet RESTRICTIONS please ask!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Overlook Court have any available units?
639 Overlook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 Overlook Court have?
Some of 639 Overlook Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Overlook Court currently offering any rent specials?
639 Overlook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Overlook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 Overlook Court is pet friendly.
Does 639 Overlook Court offer parking?
No, 639 Overlook Court does not offer parking.
Does 639 Overlook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 639 Overlook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Overlook Court have a pool?
No, 639 Overlook Court does not have a pool.
Does 639 Overlook Court have accessible units?
No, 639 Overlook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Overlook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 Overlook Court does not have units with dishwashers.

