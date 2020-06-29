639 Overlook Court

2 bedroom 2 bath with new vinyl wood plank flooring and all new paint. Fantastic vaulted ceilings in the living area with new ceiling fans and lights. Both bathrooms recently upgraded. Kitchen has built in microwave above stove. Full size washer dryer connections in hall utility closet. House is total electric. Pet RESTRICTIONS please ask!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
