Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable 3 bed 2 bath Arlington home with a huge lot, and tons of entertaining space in the backyard. Wood style flooring throughout in this well decorated split bedroom home. Kitchen has lots of counter space, modern back splash, and stainless steel appliances. Huge master suite with dual closets. Lovely eat in dining with the home surrounding the kitchen.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.