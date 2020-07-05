6316 Twinhill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come see this immaculate 4-2.5-2 in sought after Martin HS in Arlington ISD. This home is a great find!! Well kept, clean home with a POOL! It has plenty of space for everything with two living areas, a formal dining room, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. French doors open up to the beautifully landscaped backyard oasis. From the covered patio, you can enjoy the beautiful view of the swimming pool. You also have a greenhouse and storage building. This house is close to everything.. easy access to the freeway, restaurants and shops. Did I forget to mention that you don't have to worry about maintaining the pool and yard??!!