Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6316 Twinhill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6316 Twinhill Drive

6316 Twinhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6316 Twinhill Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come see this immaculate 4-2.5-2 in sought after Martin HS in Arlington ISD. This home is a great find!! Well kept, clean home with a POOL! It has plenty of space for everything with two living areas, a formal dining room, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. French doors open up to the beautifully landscaped backyard oasis. From the covered patio, you can enjoy the beautiful view of the swimming pool. You also have a greenhouse and storage building. This house is close to everything.. easy access to the freeway, restaurants and shops. Did I forget to mention that you don't have to worry about maintaining the pool and yard??!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 Twinhill Drive have any available units?
6316 Twinhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6316 Twinhill Drive have?
Some of 6316 Twinhill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 Twinhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6316 Twinhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 Twinhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6316 Twinhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6316 Twinhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6316 Twinhill Drive offers parking.
Does 6316 Twinhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6316 Twinhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 Twinhill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6316 Twinhill Drive has a pool.
Does 6316 Twinhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 6316 Twinhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 Twinhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6316 Twinhill Drive has units with dishwashers.

