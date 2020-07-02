6209 Meadowmere Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SOARING SHADE TREES AS YOU DRIVE UP! Lavish landscaping. Established and quiet neighborhood. Tons of room! A plethora of windows providing natural light throughout. 2 inch blinds, vaulted ceilings! Stainless appliances. Stunning wood flooring! Master suite features a garden tub, dual sinks and walk in closets. Oversized fenced backyard. PETS ARE CASE BY CASE. CALL OR TEXT SARAH BRADDOCK FOR DETAILS 972-816-6448. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

