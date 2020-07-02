All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 6 2019 at 8:51 PM

6207 Kelly Elliott Road

6207 Kelly Elliott Road · No Longer Available
Location

6207 Kelly Elliott Road, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coming soon, August availability !
Adorable 3-2-2 in south Arlington
This home has been remodeled and ready for move in Ready. Large living area with accent fireplace, Kitchen with plenty of counter space and cabinets which includes a breakfast area overlooking the large fenced, terraced back yard.

Nice size Bedroom with walk in closets. Updated light fixtures and so much more. This home won’t disappoint. You will love the low electric bills with the solar panels already in place. Call for immediate showing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 Kelly Elliott Road have any available units?
6207 Kelly Elliott Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6207 Kelly Elliott Road have?
Some of 6207 Kelly Elliott Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 Kelly Elliott Road currently offering any rent specials?
6207 Kelly Elliott Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 Kelly Elliott Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6207 Kelly Elliott Road is pet friendly.
Does 6207 Kelly Elliott Road offer parking?
No, 6207 Kelly Elliott Road does not offer parking.
Does 6207 Kelly Elliott Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6207 Kelly Elliott Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 Kelly Elliott Road have a pool?
No, 6207 Kelly Elliott Road does not have a pool.
Does 6207 Kelly Elliott Road have accessible units?
No, 6207 Kelly Elliott Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 Kelly Elliott Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6207 Kelly Elliott Road does not have units with dishwashers.

