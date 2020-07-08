Nice home with spacious living room with corner brick fireplace. Kitchen open to living with Breakfast bar and bay window dining area. Recently refurbished with granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Wood look flooring in stalled through out house. Big fenced back yard with storage building. Agents see Rental Criteria form uploaded in Transaction Desk for more instructions. Use TAR lease application. No dogs larger than 20 lbs. allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 618 Lynnfield Drive have any available units?
618 Lynnfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Lynnfield Drive have?
Some of 618 Lynnfield Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Lynnfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
618 Lynnfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.