618 Lynnfield Drive

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Nice home with spacious living room with corner brick fireplace. Kitchen open to living with Breakfast bar and bay window dining area. Recently refurbished with granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Wood look flooring in stalled through out house. Big fenced back yard with storage building. Agents see Rental Criteria form uploaded in Transaction Desk for more instructions. Use TAR lease application. No dogs larger than 20 lbs. allowed.