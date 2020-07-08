All apartments in Arlington
618 Lynnfield Drive
618 Lynnfield Drive

618 Lynnfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

618 Lynnfield Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home with spacious living room with corner brick fireplace. Kitchen open to living with Breakfast bar and bay window dining area. Recently refurbished with granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. Wood look flooring in stalled through out house. Big fenced back yard with storage building. Agents see Rental Criteria form uploaded in Transaction Desk for more instructions. Use TAR lease application. No dogs larger than 20 lbs. allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Lynnfield Drive have any available units?
618 Lynnfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Lynnfield Drive have?
Some of 618 Lynnfield Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Lynnfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
618 Lynnfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Lynnfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 618 Lynnfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 618 Lynnfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 618 Lynnfield Drive offers parking.
Does 618 Lynnfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Lynnfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Lynnfield Drive have a pool?
No, 618 Lynnfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 618 Lynnfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 618 Lynnfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Lynnfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Lynnfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

