615 Silvertop Road

**COMING SOON** MANSFIELD ISD! - Great family friendly home! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas and wood-burning fireplace. You will love the HUGE kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, double sink, desk area, built-in microwave, huge walk-in pantry and enough space for a breakfast table or large island. Large master has walk-in closet, his and her sinks and separate shower. Mansfield Schools! This one wont last long!



Near Martha Reid Elementary, Rogene Worley Middle, Mary Orr Intermediate & Mansfield High Schools.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



