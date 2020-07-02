Rent Calculator
Arlington, TX
612 West Sanford Street
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:41 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
612 West Sanford Street
612 W Sanford St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Arlington
Location
612 W Sanford St, Arlington, TX 76011
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Duplex; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 575; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $675.00; IMRID12511
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 612 West Sanford Street have any available units?
612 West Sanford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 612 West Sanford Street currently offering any rent specials?
612 West Sanford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 West Sanford Street pet-friendly?
No, 612 West Sanford Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 612 West Sanford Street offer parking?
Yes, 612 West Sanford Street offers parking.
Does 612 West Sanford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 West Sanford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 West Sanford Street have a pool?
No, 612 West Sanford Street does not have a pool.
Does 612 West Sanford Street have accessible units?
No, 612 West Sanford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 612 West Sanford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 West Sanford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 West Sanford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 West Sanford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
