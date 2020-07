Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated home with one of the largest floorpans in the neighborhood. Plenty of room with 2 large living area. Freshly painted interior with granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, new mirrors and light fixtures throughout. New faucets and toilets in bathrooms. Master has a large closet. All new brushed nickel fixtures & door knobs. We even epoxy painted the garage floor with sprinkles!