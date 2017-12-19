All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6103 Blueridge Court

6103 Blueridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

6103 Blueridge Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Make a great start to 2019 and drake advantage of the move in special. Sign lease agreement by 1.31.2019, and receive $500 off February 2019 rent.

Beautifully renovated 3 bed and 2 bath home.This lovely home features tile flooring in the kitchen, carpeted rooms including bedrooms, ceiling fans throughout, a 2 car garage, and a fenced-in backyard. The kitchen is equipped with an oven and stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and granite countertops. Conveniently located near shopping and businesses can be found just south at Southwest Plaza Shopping Center. This home is pet friendly. Contact us today for more information!
*Optional Amenities with fees:
Washer & Dryer connections. Smart Lock option

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6103 Blueridge Court have any available units?
6103 Blueridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6103 Blueridge Court have?
Some of 6103 Blueridge Court's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6103 Blueridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
6103 Blueridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6103 Blueridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6103 Blueridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 6103 Blueridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 6103 Blueridge Court offers parking.
Does 6103 Blueridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6103 Blueridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6103 Blueridge Court have a pool?
No, 6103 Blueridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 6103 Blueridge Court have accessible units?
No, 6103 Blueridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6103 Blueridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6103 Blueridge Court has units with dishwashers.

