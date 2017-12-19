6103 Blueridge Court

Amenities

Make a great start to 2019 and drake advantage of the move in special. Sign lease agreement by 1.31.2019, and receive $500 off February 2019 rent.



Beautifully renovated 3 bed and 2 bath home.This lovely home features tile flooring in the kitchen, carpeted rooms including bedrooms, ceiling fans throughout, a 2 car garage, and a fenced-in backyard. The kitchen is equipped with an oven and stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and granite countertops. Conveniently located near shopping and businesses can be found just south at Southwest Plaza Shopping Center. This home is pet friendly. Contact us today for more information!

*Optional Amenities with fees:

Washer & Dryer connections. Smart Lock option