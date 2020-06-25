All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 609 Cunningham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
609 Cunningham Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:18 AM

609 Cunningham Drive

609 Cunningham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

609 Cunningham Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Southwind

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Renovated, contemporary in Mansfield ISD near Joe Pool Lake! Vaulted ceilings throughout living area and master suite. Updated, laminate flooring throughout most of home coupled with tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Large living space with wood burning fireplace. Many windows throughout home providing ample light. Kitchen features stainless appliances, including refrigerator. Washer and dryer also included. Covered back porch. Great location, providing quick access to 360, 287, parks, Joe Pool Lake, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Cunningham Drive have any available units?
609 Cunningham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Cunningham Drive have?
Some of 609 Cunningham Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Cunningham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
609 Cunningham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Cunningham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 609 Cunningham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 609 Cunningham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 609 Cunningham Drive offers parking.
Does 609 Cunningham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Cunningham Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Cunningham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 609 Cunningham Drive has a pool.
Does 609 Cunningham Drive have accessible units?
No, 609 Cunningham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Cunningham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Cunningham Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center