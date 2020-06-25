609 Cunningham Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Renovated, contemporary in Mansfield ISD near Joe Pool Lake! Vaulted ceilings throughout living area and master suite. Updated, laminate flooring throughout most of home coupled with tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Large living space with wood burning fireplace. Many windows throughout home providing ample light. Kitchen features stainless appliances, including refrigerator. Washer and dryer also included. Covered back porch. Great location, providing quick access to 360, 287, parks, Joe Pool Lake, and more!