Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
607 Mcqueary Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:59 AM

607 Mcqueary Street

607 McQueary St · No Longer Available
Location

607 McQueary St, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

w/d hookup
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This spacious two bedroom is available right now. Kitchen appliances are all furnished. Full size washer.dryer connections. Large bathroom between both of the bedrooms. Faux hardwoods throughout. Blinds on all windows. Fenced back yard. Two car driveway in the front of the duplex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Mcqueary Street have any available units?
607 Mcqueary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Mcqueary Street have?
Some of 607 Mcqueary Street's amenities include w/d hookup, furnished, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Mcqueary Street currently offering any rent specials?
607 Mcqueary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Mcqueary Street pet-friendly?
No, 607 Mcqueary Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 607 Mcqueary Street offer parking?
No, 607 Mcqueary Street does not offer parking.
Does 607 Mcqueary Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Mcqueary Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Mcqueary Street have a pool?
No, 607 Mcqueary Street does not have a pool.
Does 607 Mcqueary Street have accessible units?
No, 607 Mcqueary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Mcqueary Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Mcqueary Street does not have units with dishwashers.

