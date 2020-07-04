607 Mcqueary Street

Amenities

w/d hookup furnished oven refrigerator

This spacious two bedroom is available right now. Kitchen appliances are all furnished. Full size washer.dryer connections. Large bathroom between both of the bedrooms. Faux hardwoods throughout. Blinds on all windows. Fenced back yard. Two car driveway in the front of the duplex.