This spacious two bedroom is available right now. Kitchen appliances are all furnished. Full size washer.dryer connections. Large bathroom between both of the bedrooms. Faux hardwoods throughout. Blinds on all windows. Fenced back yard. Two car driveway in the front of the duplex.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 607 Mcqueary Street have any available units?
607 Mcqueary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 Mcqueary Street have?
Some of 607 Mcqueary Street's amenities include w/d hookup, furnished, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Mcqueary Street currently offering any rent specials?
607 Mcqueary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.