Arlington, TX
602 Flooded Gum Street
Last updated August 5 2019 at 5:06 PM

602 Flooded Gum Street

602 Flooded Gum Street · No Longer Available
Location

602 Flooded Gum Street, Arlington, TX 76002
Harris Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath, with formal living and dining rooms, eat in kitchen. Master is downstairs and the other 4 bedrooms are upstairs along with a very large GAME-ROOM! Master bath has dual vanities and HUGE closet. Large size backyard great for entertaining!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Flooded Gum Street have any available units?
602 Flooded Gum Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 602 Flooded Gum Street currently offering any rent specials?
602 Flooded Gum Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Flooded Gum Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Flooded Gum Street is pet friendly.
Does 602 Flooded Gum Street offer parking?
No, 602 Flooded Gum Street does not offer parking.
Does 602 Flooded Gum Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Flooded Gum Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Flooded Gum Street have a pool?
No, 602 Flooded Gum Street does not have a pool.
Does 602 Flooded Gum Street have accessible units?
No, 602 Flooded Gum Street does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Flooded Gum Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Flooded Gum Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Flooded Gum Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Flooded Gum Street does not have units with air conditioning.

