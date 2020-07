Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful open floor plan home available to move in May 1st. Wood flooring throughout the house. Neutral paint. Sky light in kitchen. Has formal dining area that opens to living room and kitchen. Extra large utility room and big pantry. Spacious backyard. Conveniently located close to hwys, schools and shopping center. Agent or tenants to verify all info. contain herein. Small non-aggressive dog under 20 lbs allowed on a case by cases. No smoking allowed.