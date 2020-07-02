Amenities
5910 Rocky Point Dr Available 01/01/19 Beautiful 2 Story Home is 1673 sq. ft. - Beautiful 2 story home with 3 well lit bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with large walk in closets. Downstairs has a large utility room, large kitchen with eating area, new: dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator with ice maker and microwave. Kitchen has ample cabinets and pantry. A half bath, dinning room, family room with wood burning fireplace rounds out the open and vaulted ceiling down stairs. The 2 car garage has a automatic door opener. The new wood fence encloses the large back yard in privacy. The home leases for $1,550.00/ month and includes lawn service. To see more detail and/or fill out a lease application go to: www.rumcoproperties.com
(RLNE2640388)