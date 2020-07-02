All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5910 Rocky Point Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5910 Rocky Point Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5910 Rocky Point Dr

5910 Rocky Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5910 Rocky Point Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Valley Spring

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5910 Rocky Point Dr Available 01/01/19 Beautiful 2 Story Home is 1673 sq. ft. - Beautiful 2 story home with 3 well lit bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with large walk in closets. Downstairs has a large utility room, large kitchen with eating area, new: dishwasher, range/oven, refrigerator with ice maker and microwave. Kitchen has ample cabinets and pantry. A half bath, dinning room, family room with wood burning fireplace rounds out the open and vaulted ceiling down stairs. The 2 car garage has a automatic door opener. The new wood fence encloses the large back yard in privacy. The home leases for $1,550.00/ month and includes lawn service. To see more detail and/or fill out a lease application go to: www.rumcoproperties.com

(RLNE2640388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 Rocky Point Dr have any available units?
5910 Rocky Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5910 Rocky Point Dr have?
Some of 5910 Rocky Point Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 Rocky Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5910 Rocky Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 Rocky Point Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5910 Rocky Point Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5910 Rocky Point Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5910 Rocky Point Dr offers parking.
Does 5910 Rocky Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5910 Rocky Point Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 Rocky Point Dr have a pool?
No, 5910 Rocky Point Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5910 Rocky Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 5910 Rocky Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 Rocky Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5910 Rocky Point Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center