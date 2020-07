5809 Polo Club Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Currently under renovation but very close to completion. Photos coming soon. Fresh paint, new floors, counters, sinks, faucets, hardware, lighting and blinds. Open concept, granite in kitchen and baths, tile backsplash in kitchen, sprayer kitchen faucet, double oven, large counter height kitchen island, waterproof laminate flooring (hand scraped wood look), carpet in bedrooms, double sinks and separate tub and shower in master bath. Tenant is responsible for weekly watering and yard and shrub maintenance. No smoking. Pets limited in size and breed. $300 Pet fee is non-refundable and per pet as is pet rent. Tenant must use on-line rent payment system that drafts from bank account. Application fee $45 per adult.