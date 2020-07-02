5809 Gloucester Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Extra large three bedroom, two bath home home with extra half bath downstairs and a large loft upstairs! Appliances included are the dishwasher, built-in microwave, and electric range. Washer and dryer hookups are electric with gas option as needed. The best part about this home is the additional fireplace in the master bedroom and bath to keep you warm during the cold winter nights. In the back of the home, take a dip in the built-in exterior pool to cool off in hot long summer days. This home has plenty of entertaining space with three living areas, and two dining areas as needed. You won't want to miss this one!