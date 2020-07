Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely, well-maintained home nestled in quiet Arlington neighborhood with Mansfield schools. With easy access to I 20 and I 287, New Roof.This updated home with wood floor through out all livings, dining, and bedrooms. Large living areas, nice sized bedrooms, galley kitchen with new SS microwave and oven, granite counter top. house located at heavy wood lot, parks Like backyard with wood deck for outdoor entertainment. House is ready for move in!