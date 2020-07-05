All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 13 2019 at 10:39 AM

5606 Firewood Dr.

5606 Firewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5606 Firewood Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL AUTOMATED SMART HOME ON A PLUSH TREE COVERED LOT - Turn Key Visionary Smart Home - Complete with commercial grade network and high speed internet included.

Completely remolded 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath home showcasing luxury plank flooring, neutral paint, vaulted ceilings & open-concept floorplan. Prepare meals in the gourmet kitchen offering granite countertops & crisp white cabinets or host in the huge family room graced with a cozy brick fireplace. Unwind in the large master suite featuring sliding glass doors to the backyard, a skylight & two spacious walk-in closets. Relax on the covered deck overlooking the private backyard with many mature trees. Quiet neighborhood just blocks from Lake Arlington.

Attic insulation has been updated to R44 value, Air conditioner and gas furnace freshly serviced. Expect a drastic difference on your electric bill for A/C.

PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN THE LEASE. As is a professionally installed SMART SPRINKLING SYSTEM for your great yard with unequaled water conservation. Wall plugs with USB ports are located in the kitchen (2 ports) and Master Bedroom (4 ports) for your convenience.

WHAT IS A TRULY SMART HOME?

Imagine using a touch panel on the wall or app on your phone or tablet (that will be set up for you at no cost) to control everything in home with ONE push of a button.

Ready for bed? Push the Good Night button in the master bedroom and go to bed, and within seconds the garage door is closed, front and back door lock them-self, lights in the kitchen and living room turn off, the security is set to Arm Stay, and the Air conditioner changes to your favorite sleeping temperature.

...And thats just the start.

All accessible via your Smart Phone, Tablet, Provided Key fob, or from panels mounted in the home.

Turn key Visionary Smart Home details

Touch panel on wall in living area, and additional touch panel on wall in master bedroom.
200+ Mbps Internet connection included- Unlimited data
Netgear Cable modem DOCSIS 3.0 16X4 Rated at 680 Mbps
Araknis Gigabit Router - with OvrC
Arakins Gigabit Switch with OvrC
IPWattBox with OvrC
***OvrC Enabled equipment is Self diagnosing and maintains itself (OvrC Home app will be set up for you for manual control from phone or tablet)
Professional grade dual band smart switching AC Long Range Wi-Fi Access point offering complete coverage of property. Wi-Fi test in bedroom is usually over 230 Mbps Down on 5 ghz device.
Clare Smart Home Hub that will easily adopt any Z-Wave or Z-Wave Plus device you would like to add in seconds.
Security System self monitored Can be easily set up to be monitored if you so choose
1 -Intelligent HD Surveillance Cameras, night vision rated at 100 - Front
Video doorbell
POE NVR With 1TB of storage, Typically over a month of storage with record on motion setting.
Lighting Control - Expandable upon request
Key-less entry for front door Can be controlled via smart home app.
Wi-Fi Thermostat - Can be controlled via smart home app, or wall panel if manual adjustment needed.
Garage door controller
Integrated Z-Wave Wireless Smoke Detector and Carbon Monoxide Alarm with silence button.
Key fob

Installed and Maintained by Visionary Smart Homes LLC.

(RLNE5199021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5606 Firewood Dr. have any available units?
5606 Firewood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5606 Firewood Dr. have?
Some of 5606 Firewood Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5606 Firewood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5606 Firewood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5606 Firewood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5606 Firewood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5606 Firewood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5606 Firewood Dr. offers parking.
Does 5606 Firewood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5606 Firewood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5606 Firewood Dr. have a pool?
No, 5606 Firewood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5606 Firewood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5606 Firewood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5606 Firewood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5606 Firewood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

