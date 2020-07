Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bed 2 bath home in great location with desired schools area. Large living room with fresh paint inside, and beautiful laminate floor in all bedrooms. No carpet! White Corian Counters in Kitchen with all electric appliance. Towering Oaks on this large cul-d-sac lot, storage shed, and large backyard . Lots of built-ins, Kitchen Hutch, Elfa Shelving in all Walk-In, and one bedroom wall of floor to ceiling shelves.