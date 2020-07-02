All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:09 AM

5501 Londonderry Court

5501 Londonderry Court · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Londonderry Court, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Lush landscaping, mature trees, solar screens and shutters give this home great curb appeal. Located on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac. Formal dining area upon entry. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large living area with great windows over looking the backyard. Split bedrooms all with great closet space. NO carpet. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled with beautiful new tile, frameless glass doors, new vanities and towel warmers. 2inch blinds throughout. Large fence yard with extending patio and area for grill. This is a most see home. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 Londonderry Court have any available units?
5501 Londonderry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 Londonderry Court have?
Some of 5501 Londonderry Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 Londonderry Court currently offering any rent specials?
5501 Londonderry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 Londonderry Court pet-friendly?
No, 5501 Londonderry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5501 Londonderry Court offer parking?
Yes, 5501 Londonderry Court offers parking.
Does 5501 Londonderry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5501 Londonderry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 Londonderry Court have a pool?
No, 5501 Londonderry Court does not have a pool.
Does 5501 Londonderry Court have accessible units?
No, 5501 Londonderry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 Londonderry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5501 Londonderry Court has units with dishwashers.

