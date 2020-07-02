5501 Londonderry Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Lush landscaping, mature trees, solar screens and shutters give this home great curb appeal. Located on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac. Formal dining area upon entry. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large living area with great windows over looking the backyard. Split bedrooms all with great closet space. NO carpet. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled with beautiful new tile, frameless glass doors, new vanities and towel warmers. 2inch blinds throughout. Large fence yard with extending patio and area for grill. This is a most see home. No pets.