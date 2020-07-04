531 Norwood Circle E

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

UPDATED AND MOVE IN READY. Well maintained property. Newer Roof, HVAC. Gate enters into small front Court Yard leading to front door. Home includes Laminate Flooring, Large Living and Dining, Wood Burning Fireplace, Ceiling Fans. OPEN living and dining plan w sliding doors to the front court yard. Open Back Patio w fenced yard. Half Bath on 1st floor. Galley Kitchen w Granite Counter Tops, Double SS Sink, full size electric range and refrigerator. Washer, Dryer connections. On 2nd Floor is 2 spacious bedrooms, large closets. Jack n Jill style Bath with sinks and cabinets on each side of the tub area. Front Parking for 2 cars, one spot covered. $50 App fee per adult, plus copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs.