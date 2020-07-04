All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 26 2020 at 2:52 AM

531 Norwood Circle E

531 East Norwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

531 East Norwood Circle, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
UPDATED AND MOVE IN READY. Well maintained property. Newer Roof, HVAC. Gate enters into small front Court Yard leading to front door. Home includes Laminate Flooring, Large Living and Dining, Wood Burning Fireplace, Ceiling Fans. OPEN living and dining plan w sliding doors to the front court yard. Open Back Patio w fenced yard. Half Bath on 1st floor. Galley Kitchen w Granite Counter Tops, Double SS Sink, full size electric range and refrigerator. Washer, Dryer connections. On 2nd Floor is 2 spacious bedrooms, large closets. Jack n Jill style Bath with sinks and cabinets on each side of the tub area. Front Parking for 2 cars, one spot covered. $50 App fee per adult, plus copy of DL and 2 recent pay stubs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 Norwood Circle E have any available units?
531 Norwood Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 Norwood Circle E have?
Some of 531 Norwood Circle E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 Norwood Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
531 Norwood Circle E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 Norwood Circle E pet-friendly?
No, 531 Norwood Circle E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 531 Norwood Circle E offer parking?
Yes, 531 Norwood Circle E offers parking.
Does 531 Norwood Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 531 Norwood Circle E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 Norwood Circle E have a pool?
No, 531 Norwood Circle E does not have a pool.
Does 531 Norwood Circle E have accessible units?
No, 531 Norwood Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 531 Norwood Circle E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 Norwood Circle E has units with dishwashers.

