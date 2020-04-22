5307 Daffodil Ct

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3BR-2.5BA-2GA home in Arlington. Beautiful inside and out! Nice landscaping, huge fenced in backyard - great for pets, children or getting together with friends! Large kitchen with ample cabinets, stove and pantry. Opens up to your living room.Beautiful wood vinyl flooring throughout.



Walking distance to elementary and middle schools. Close to I-20, Bob McFarland Park, Cravens Park, Arlington Public Library, great shopping (The Parks at Arlington), various grocery stores, and huge variety of great restaurants.