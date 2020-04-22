All apartments in Arlington
5307 Daffodil Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5307 Daffodil Ct

5307 Daffodil Court · No Longer Available
Location

5307 Daffodil Court, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3BR-2.5BA-2GA home in Arlington. Beautiful inside and out! Nice landscaping, huge fenced in backyard - great for pets, children or getting together with friends! Large kitchen with ample cabinets, stove and pantry. Opens up to your living room.Beautiful wood vinyl flooring throughout.

Walking distance to elementary and middle schools. Close to I-20, Bob McFarland Park, Cravens Park, Arlington Public Library, great shopping (The Parks at Arlington), various grocery stores, and huge variety of great restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 Daffodil Ct have any available units?
5307 Daffodil Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5307 Daffodil Ct have?
Some of 5307 Daffodil Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 Daffodil Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Daffodil Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Daffodil Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5307 Daffodil Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5307 Daffodil Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5307 Daffodil Ct offers parking.
Does 5307 Daffodil Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5307 Daffodil Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Daffodil Ct have a pool?
No, 5307 Daffodil Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5307 Daffodil Ct have accessible units?
No, 5307 Daffodil Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Daffodil Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5307 Daffodil Ct has units with dishwashers.

