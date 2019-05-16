All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 5305 Tennis Villa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5305 Tennis Villa Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5305 Tennis Villa Drive

5305 Tennis Villa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5305 Tennis Villa Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Mansfield ISD! This open and bright home is ready to be yours! Open kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space! Looks out into the dining room next to bay windows! 2 very spacious living areas and one has a wood burning fire place to gather around. Generously sized rooms. Huge Master Bedroom with large walkin closets and Marble-look bathroom. The backyard is private and fenced with a big shade tree and open patio! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS OF ANY KIND ACCEPTED. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Tennis Villa Drive have any available units?
5305 Tennis Villa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5305 Tennis Villa Drive have?
Some of 5305 Tennis Villa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Tennis Villa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Tennis Villa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Tennis Villa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5305 Tennis Villa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5305 Tennis Villa Drive offer parking?
No, 5305 Tennis Villa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5305 Tennis Villa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5305 Tennis Villa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Tennis Villa Drive have a pool?
No, 5305 Tennis Villa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5305 Tennis Villa Drive have accessible units?
No, 5305 Tennis Villa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Tennis Villa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5305 Tennis Villa Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center