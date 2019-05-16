5305 Tennis Villa Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Mansfield ISD! This open and bright home is ready to be yours! Open kitchen with an island, stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space! Looks out into the dining room next to bay windows! 2 very spacious living areas and one has a wood burning fire place to gather around. Generously sized rooms. Huge Master Bedroom with large walkin closets and Marble-look bathroom. The backyard is private and fenced with a big shade tree and open patio! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS OF ANY KIND ACCEPTED. Schedule your showing today!