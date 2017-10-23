All apartments in Arlington
5236 Wild Horse Court

5236 Wild Horse Court · No Longer Available
Location

5236 Wild Horse Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
DUPLEX HAS BEEN RENTED!! Duplex ready for move in. Corner lot. Parking in the back. Vinyl plank throughout. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Living features a ceiling fan and fireplace. Dishwasher, electric range and breakfast bar in the kitchen. Laundry closet with storage. Dining area could also be a study or second living. NO cats or aggressive breed dogs! This home does NOT accept housing assistance. To schedule a viewing, Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1592863?source=marketing. After viewing, please apply at Frontlineproperty.com. If the property is still advertised on these websites, it is still available. Deposit is equal to a months rent and must be paid prior to moving in.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5236 Wild Horse Court have any available units?
5236 Wild Horse Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5236 Wild Horse Court have?
Some of 5236 Wild Horse Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5236 Wild Horse Court currently offering any rent specials?
5236 Wild Horse Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5236 Wild Horse Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5236 Wild Horse Court is pet friendly.
Does 5236 Wild Horse Court offer parking?
Yes, 5236 Wild Horse Court offers parking.
Does 5236 Wild Horse Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5236 Wild Horse Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5236 Wild Horse Court have a pool?
No, 5236 Wild Horse Court does not have a pool.
Does 5236 Wild Horse Court have accessible units?
No, 5236 Wild Horse Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5236 Wild Horse Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5236 Wild Horse Court has units with dishwashers.

