5234 Wild Horse Court
Last updated September 30 2019 at 8:17 PM

5234 Wild Horse Court

5234 Wild Horse Court · No Longer Available
Location

5234 Wild Horse Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Two bedroom duplex near Interstate 20 and 287. Fresh paint. New vinyl plank floors. 2 full baths. Walk in closet. Dining or Study area. Washer and dryer connections. No refrigerator. Fireplace. All electric. Tenant pays all utilities. Includes lawn service. One small dog only. This home does not accept housing assistance. After viewing, apply online at www.frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1030128?source=marketing
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

