5220 Saratoga Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous lakefront home with views of water from every room. Enjoy a grand entry with floor to ceiling windows showing spectacular view of the 5 acre lake. Step into the entry on marble tile and descend into the great room with fireplace, new wood floors and wet bar. Venture into the massive kitchen with plenty of room to dine and entertain and additional fireplace. Access to rear patio from every room on rear of home. Master on main floor featuring cathedral ceilings master bath comes with walk in closet, standing shower and soaker tub. One bedroom (study) on entry level floor with own full bath. Upstairs boasts a bonus room with 2 bedrooms and large shared bathroom with individual sink access. 2 car garage.