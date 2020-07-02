All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
5220 Saratoga Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5220 Saratoga Lane

5220 Saratoga Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5220 Saratoga Lane, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous lakefront home with views of water from every room. Enjoy a grand entry with floor to ceiling windows showing spectacular view of the 5 acre lake. Step into the entry on marble tile and descend into the great room with fireplace, new wood floors and wet bar. Venture into the massive kitchen with plenty of room to dine and entertain and additional fireplace. Access to rear patio from every room on rear of home. Master on main floor featuring cathedral ceilings master bath comes with walk in closet, standing shower and soaker tub. One bedroom (study) on entry level floor with own full bath. Upstairs boasts a bonus room with 2 bedrooms and large shared bathroom with individual sink access. 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 Saratoga Lane have any available units?
5220 Saratoga Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 Saratoga Lane have?
Some of 5220 Saratoga Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 Saratoga Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5220 Saratoga Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 Saratoga Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5220 Saratoga Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5220 Saratoga Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5220 Saratoga Lane offers parking.
Does 5220 Saratoga Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5220 Saratoga Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 Saratoga Lane have a pool?
No, 5220 Saratoga Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5220 Saratoga Lane have accessible units?
No, 5220 Saratoga Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 Saratoga Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5220 Saratoga Lane has units with dishwashers.

