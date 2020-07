Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

ROOMY two bedroom two bathroom duplex with ample cabinet space and lots of natural light. Kitchen has all appliances included, and home has NEW HVAC system and NEW Water Heater! Classic brick, wood burning fireplace adds warmth and comfort to living area. Hard floor throughout makes for super easy clean up. Come View today - this one WON'T last long!