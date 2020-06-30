5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool guest suite pet friendly

- Fully furnished in the rustic western style! 4 bdrm 3.1 bath waterfront home features 2 living areas with wood burning fireplaces. Gorgeous east views of pool and private Georgetown Lake from large covered patio and wall of windows in the open kitchen, dining and living areas. Brazilian hwood flrs in entry, study, kitchen, dining and living areas. 4th bdrm works well as a guest suite with updated bath. Kitchen features granite countertops, island, rich wood cabinetry and ss appliances. Recently completed walk in wet bar with wine cooler, icemaker, and refrigerator!! Perfect home for entertaining. LAWNCARE AND POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. No cats. One dog up to 30 lbs. Please verify sq ft and schools.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4342485)