Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:18 AM

5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209

5209 Vicksburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5209 Vicksburg Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
guest suite
pet friendly
- Fully furnished in the rustic western style! 4 bdrm 3.1 bath waterfront home features 2 living areas with wood burning fireplaces. Gorgeous east views of pool and private Georgetown Lake from large covered patio and wall of windows in the open kitchen, dining and living areas. Brazilian hwood flrs in entry, study, kitchen, dining and living areas. 4th bdrm works well as a guest suite with updated bath. Kitchen features granite countertops, island, rich wood cabinetry and ss appliances. Recently completed walk in wet bar with wine cooler, icemaker, and refrigerator!! Perfect home for entertaining. LAWNCARE AND POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. No cats. One dog up to 30 lbs. Please verify sq ft and schools.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4342485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209 have any available units?
5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209 have?
Some of 5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209 currently offering any rent specials?
5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209 is pet friendly.
Does 5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209 offer parking?
No, 5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209 does not offer parking.
Does 5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209 have a pool?
Yes, 5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209 has a pool.
Does 5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209 have accessible units?
No, 5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209 does not have accessible units.
Does 5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5209 Vicksburg Dr. - 5209 does not have units with dishwashers.

